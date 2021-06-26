Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Cumulus Media reported earnings of ($1.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMLS. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:CMLS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,141. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $277.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.