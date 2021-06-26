Strong (STRONG) Achieves Market Cap of $22.13 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Strong coin can now be purchased for about $160.02 or 0.00485464 BTC on popular exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $22.13 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strong has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00167096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00092968 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,114.70 or 1.00464860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

