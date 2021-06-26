NFT Index (NFTI) Achieves Market Cap of $965,047.68

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. NFT Index has a market cap of $965,047.68 and $38,209.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 23% against the dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for about $432.72 or 0.01312817 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.36 or 0.00595713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00038808 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NFTIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.