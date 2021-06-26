BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $5.32 million and $16,185.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.53 or 0.00317131 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00119091 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00175010 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008702 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

