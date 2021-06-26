QuickSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.10 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $69.30 million and approximately $11.10 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $433.82 or 0.01316128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00167096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00092968 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,114.70 or 1.00464860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002940 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

