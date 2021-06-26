Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives $55.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $200,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,426.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $300,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,881 shares of company stock worth $11,531,142. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 513,322 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Mimecast by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after acquiring an additional 156,369 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after acquiring an additional 606,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mimecast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,302,000 after acquiring an additional 78,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,197,000 after acquiring an additional 383,388 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 676,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,481. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.96. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

