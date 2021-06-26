HashBX Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HashBX has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. HashBX has a market capitalization of $619,613.44 and approximately $83.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00020189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.88 or 0.00593682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038601 BTC.

HashBX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

