$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.88. Fortinet reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.43.

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $5,167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.9% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 14.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 34.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,226. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $243.94.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.