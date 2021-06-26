Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $502.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will report sales of $502.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $503.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.36 million. Primo Water reported sales of $456.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

PRMW stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $16.80. 4,939,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,600. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,081,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,591,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $2,259,698.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,220,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,550 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,860,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,014,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,738,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,467 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,228,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,984,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

