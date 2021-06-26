Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.69. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

GBCI stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,457. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

