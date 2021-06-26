Brokerages Set Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price at $200.63

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth about $662,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Paylocity by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Paylocity by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,201,000 after buying an additional 99,655 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $193.36. 351,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,989. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $124.75 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.70.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

