Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 923 ($12.06).

LRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 7th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total value of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

Shares of LON:LRE traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 630.50 ($8.24). The stock had a trading volume of 222,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,348. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 658.77. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

