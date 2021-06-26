CashBet Coin (CBC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18,630.00

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $50.98 and $10.39. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00020261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.81 or 0.00590167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038728 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CashBet Coin is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $13.77, $5.60, $10.39, $32.15, $24.68, $33.94, $7.50, $24.43, $51.55, $50.98 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

