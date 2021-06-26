Analysts Expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.91. Sanofi reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sanofi.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.91. 1,446,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanofi (SNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.