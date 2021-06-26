Brokerages Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. Xcel Energy posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after buying an additional 196,092 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 479,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,666. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

