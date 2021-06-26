Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,850 shares of company stock worth $514,006 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HT traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.22. 730,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.84. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. Analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

