Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTOKY shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $35.15. 22,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,495. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.79. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.