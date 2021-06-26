Brokerages Set Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) PT at $19.00

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROYMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt upgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. 885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,986. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

