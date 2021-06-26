Lendingblock (LND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.31 Million

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, Lendingblock has traded up 144.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lendingblock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $18,395.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lendingblock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.89 or 0.00587826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038551 BTC.

Lendingblock Profile

Lendingblock (CRYPTO:LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LNDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lendingblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendingblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.