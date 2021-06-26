Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $100.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $103.57. 2,947,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,960. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.61. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,160,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. Insiders sold 240,382 shares of company stock worth $21,837,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $222,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.1% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.