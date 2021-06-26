SteepCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $59,797.29 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $59,797.29 and approximately $2.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.58 or 0.00692985 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000060 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

