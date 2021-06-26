Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 49.90 ($0.65).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 59 ($0.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of LLOY stock traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 47.22 ($0.62). The company had a trading volume of 90,424,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,054,594. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.89. The firm has a market cap of £33.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.49. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 181,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61). Also, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 499,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 681,839 shares of company stock valued at $31,045,873.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

