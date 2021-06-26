OneRoot Network (RNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $457,886.61

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 45.2% against the dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $457,886.61 and $34,367.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00020291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00587563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00038591 BTC.

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

