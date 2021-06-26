Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. Visteon posted earnings per share of ($1.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million.

Several analysts recently commented on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Visteon by 3,338.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.29. The stock had a trading volume of 574,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,281. Visteon has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -577.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.86.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

