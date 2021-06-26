$2.27 Million in Sales Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will post sales of $2.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 million and the highest is $2.40 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $1.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $14.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 million to $15.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $33.57 million, with estimates ranging from $25.74 million to $37.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Profound Medical.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PROF. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 602,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

PROF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 24,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,373. The firm has a market cap of $372.96 million, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.