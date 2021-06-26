Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,866. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

