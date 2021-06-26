Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,020,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,234,000 after purchasing an additional 152,737 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.73. 971,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,228. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.45. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $105.10 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

