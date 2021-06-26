Zel Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.13 or 0.00320495 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00123319 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00176533 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001804 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

