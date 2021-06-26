Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings. eGain reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million.

EGAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $103,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 63.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 612,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,009. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $365.43 million, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.30. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

