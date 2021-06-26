DMarket (DMT) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One DMarket coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and $5,434.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00020304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.84 or 0.00585213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038633 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket (DMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DMTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.