Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.30 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $49.58 million and $3.30 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00032022 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00197940 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00034586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005839 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars.

