Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alcoa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

AA traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,496,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,138,818. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -87.32 and a beta of 2.65. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

