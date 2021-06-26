PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. PCB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million.

PCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCB traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. 1,885,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $16.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

