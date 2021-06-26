Brokerages Anticipate Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GALT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $109,175.00. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,897,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.35. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

