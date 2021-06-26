DAOBet Hits Market Capitalization of $370,344.42 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAOBet has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $370,344.42 and approximately $76.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,902.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $453.71 or 0.01422152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.44 or 0.00390057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00073557 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000754 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004011 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

