ILCOIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,265.00 (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. ILCOIN has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $20,265.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. One ILCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ILCOIN

ILCOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,677,808,907 coins and its circulating supply is 724,112,487 coins. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

