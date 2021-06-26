$0.57 EPS Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. FOX reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 510.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,944,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. FOX has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

