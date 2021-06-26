Brokerages Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Target Price at GBX 4,145

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,116.67 ($53.78).

Several research firms recently weighed in on IHG. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut InterContinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of LON IHG traded down GBX 62 ($0.81) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 4,980 ($65.06). 343,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,429. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,445 ($45.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The stock has a market cap of £9.12 billion and a PE ratio of -47.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,026.32.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.