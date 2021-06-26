Zacks: Analysts Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.00 Million

Equities analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to post sales of $21.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.70 million. First Bank reported sales of $18.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $85.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $87.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $85.20 million, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $86.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on FRBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of First Bank stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 402,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $264.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.25. First Bank has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the first quarter worth $153,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

