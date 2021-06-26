Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENGIY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Engie stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. 72,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,071. Engie has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

