Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $163.43. 722,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,816. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $114.22 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -217.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $1,402,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,525,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $76,891,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,262 shares of company stock worth $14,958,953 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avalara by 4,751.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after buying an additional 2,294,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 400.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,092,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 12.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

