Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Capitalization Reaches $25.80 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.51 or 0.00139503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $25.80 million and $860,630.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 615,406 coins and its circulating supply is 579,741 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

