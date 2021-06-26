$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to post sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $10.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $10.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

NXPI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.17. 13,139,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,460. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.85. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 330,349 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $66,326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,249 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 106,250 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $21,392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

