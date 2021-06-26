Brokerages Expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Announce $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will announce $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.01. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

NYSE KMB traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.07. 4,882,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after purchasing an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 283,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,600,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,042,000 after purchasing an additional 374,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

