NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCR shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,963,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth about $55,038,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $42,531,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,008,000 after purchasing an additional 952,774 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCR traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. 2,345,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,235. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 1.81. NCR has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

