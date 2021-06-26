Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to announce earnings per share of $2.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44. Union Pacific reported earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $9.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $11.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.28.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,338,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $162.13 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

