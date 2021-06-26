Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

SKX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of SKX stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

