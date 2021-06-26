Analysts Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT at $85.44

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $90.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,032,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,679. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

