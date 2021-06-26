Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.35). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $25.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.35 to $26.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($6.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($5.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%.

AGIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.82.

AGIO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,013,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,571. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.53. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $430,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,218. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,669,000 after purchasing an additional 194,900 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

