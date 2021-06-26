$2.17 EPS Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to post earnings per share of $2.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Kansas City Southern posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.47. The stock had a trading volume of 966,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.83. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.09. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $142.03 and a 1-year high of $315.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

